As many as nine Members of the District Council (MDC) from the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) have officially joined the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) party. The Lai Autonomous District Council is located in the Lawngtlai District of Southern Mizoram.

The induction ceremony took place at the LADC Hall in Lawngtlai, with Government Deputy Chief Whip W. Chhuanawma presiding over the event.

The MDCs who joined the ZPM Party include seven members from the Mizo National Front who recently left the party on April 4. They are Manghmunga Chinzah, BN Thangpuia, CL Lianzuala, V. Zathanga, T. Lalengmuana, Tuturu Singh, and L. Lalhmachhuana. Additionally, two Independent MDCs, N. Language and L.R. Dingliana Chinzah, also joined the ZPM.

Addressing the gathering at the induction service, Government Deputy Chief Whip W. Chhuanawma welcomed the new members into the ZPM Party, emphasizing their role in contributing to the development of a corruption-free state.

He highlighted the party's commitment to transparent governance, stating, "When ZPM won the 2023 MLA General Election, and LADC was then not in a situation to form a solid government, our party could have easily formed a government. Since we do not want to repeat previous governments' misuse of power in District Councils, we refrained from such activities."

W. Chhuanawma urged the people of Lawngtlai to support the ZPM in the upcoming By-election and Village Council Election, promising a reliable and steady government in the Lai Autonomous District Council if elected.

The Lai Autonomous District Council currently consists of 24 elected members, with a by-election scheduled for Lawngtlai Chandmary. The council makeup comprises 12 Mizo National Front MDCs under the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Congress, while the opposition includes 10 Zoram People's Movement MDCs and 1 BJP MDC.