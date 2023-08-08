A total of 9190 students hailing from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur have enrolled themeselves in schools in Mizoram.

As per the latest statistics shared by Minister Lalchhandama, the current enrollment comprises 6366 students from Myanmar who are refugees, 250 students who are Bangladeshi refugees, and 2574 students who are internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Manipur.

Minister Lalchhandama said that there is a provision of free textbooks and school uniforms to all students.

Minister Lalchhandama shared that 28 out of the 31 students from Myanmar refugees who undertook the 2022 board test emerged successful with an impressive pass ratio of 90.32 per cent. Notably, the 2023 board examination involves a cohesive registration process that treats all students, including refugees, equally.

Addressing the unique challenges faced by refugees and IDPs in the education system, the state administration has made provisions to ensure their seamless integration. While the traditional rules require students to enroll in Class IX to appear for board exams, Mizoram's administration has taken a compassionate approach, acknowledging the hurdles that these students might face. In lieu of standard documentation, students can provide a letter of acknowledgment from their village authority or a relevant NGO, such as the Young Mizo Association (YMA).

Director of School Education, Mr. Lalsangliana, emphasized the department's duty to cater to refugees and IDPs, stating, "We have to look after them if they want to continue their education in Mizoram."