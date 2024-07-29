Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs, Women & Child Development, on July 29 organised the Remal Child Victims’ Compensation Program at Hyve Aizawl City Hall for juveniles that were affected by Cyclone Remal within Aizawl and the surrounding areas.

The compensation is disbursed through the Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti schemes of the Women & Child Development (WCD). The survey by District Child Protection Unit, Aizawl and Child Welfare Committee, Aizawl between May 31 to July 5, 2024 identified 96 juveniles that were affected by Cyclone Remal within Aizawl and the surrounding areas.

Under Mission Shakti, SSA Account were opened for 28 girls under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP).

Under the Juvenile Justice Fund of Mission Vatsalya, 16 children are provided a monthly sponsorship of Rs 2000 for a year, which they will utilise to fund their education, to procure a balanced diet and for the maintenance of their health.

The children were also given various stationeries and other gift items.

Speaking at the programme, Lalrinpuii, Minister for Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs, Women & Child Development said that children displaced by the effects of Cyclone Remal are categorized as children in need of care and protection under 'The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015’ and that the government gives utmost importance to their safety and wellbeing.

She expressed her gratitude over the sponsorship received today by 41 children from 96 identified by the District Child Protection Unit, Aizawl and Child Welfare Committee, Aizawl.