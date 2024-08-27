The Mizoram Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on August 27 criticised the government for failing to ensure the safety of students and teachers at Hunthar Primary School and Middle School. They demanded that the government take swift action to ensure students can return safely to their schools.

The party visited the Hunthar Primary and Middle schools after students and teachers were barred from attending schools by Hunthar local council members, NGOs and other residents since August 26.

Hunthar Local Council and the locality NGOs had issued a notification on August 23 for the primary and middle schools to be closed indefinitely as they had found it unsafe after a massive landslide within the schools’ premises.

They had decided to picket the schools until the government decided to take action for the safety of students and teachers.

AAP President Andrew Lalremkima said, “It is most unfortunate that the people of the State must push and demand the government for a better education while other states have vastly improved their education system. Tis shows that the government does not give any priority to the education system which is the backbone of development.”