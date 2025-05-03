The Mizoram unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised serious questions over the legality and safety standards of the skywalk recently inaugurated at Aizawl Peak Resort, claiming that the structure was erected without mandatory clearances from the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC).

In a press statement issued on Saturday, AAP cited information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) query, which reportedly confirms that the skywalk — inaugurated by the Chief Minister on February 11 — lacks official authorization from the AMC. The party has also demanded clarity on the ownership of the project, hinting at reports linking it to a legislator from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

While acknowledging that the skywalk has become a symbol of pride and tourism appeal for Mizoram, AAP flagged potential safety hazards. The party pointed out that the structure's strength was reportedly tested using 600 bags of concrete sand but questioned whether modern safety technologies and protocols had been applied.

"The absence of contemporary safety measures raises concerns about the well-being of visitors," AAP stated, urging the authorities to conduct a comprehensive safety audit.

Further, the party criticized the AMC's silence over what it claims is an unauthorized construction and hinted at possible complicity of government officials. "This is not just a case of procedural oversight but points to deeper governance issues," the release added.

AAP has called for immediate transparency on the skywalk's legal status, ownership, and safety certifications, demanding that public interest be given top priority in addressing the controversy.