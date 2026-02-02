Mizoram accelerates oil, gas exploration while expanding green energy push

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday, February 2, said the state government is moving to fast-track the exploration of oil and natural gas resources, even as it intensifies efforts to harness renewable energy to ensure long-term energy security and environmental sustainability.

Speaking after inaugurating “Saksham”, a two-week awareness campaign on oil and gas conservation in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said the government is in regular coordination with key stakeholders to expedite exploration activities in the state. He added that parallel initiatives are underway to identify and develop Mizoram’s renewable energy potential, underscoring the need for a balanced energy strategy.

Highlighting India’s heavy reliance on imported energy, the chief minister noted that the country is the world’s third-largest consumer of oil and gas, importing nearly 80 per cent of its total requirement. He cautioned that excessive dependence on fossil fuels not only depletes non-renewable resources but also exacerbates air pollution due to rising emissions of carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide.

Emphasising conservation, Lalduhoma said judicious use of fuel today is essential to safeguarding the interests of future generations, while simultaneously strengthening the economy and protecting the environment.

The chief minister also informed that work on extending domestic gas pipeline connectivity to Aizawl is progressing, with the pipeline network being laid from neighbouring Tripura.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova, who attended the event, said the state government is focused on ensuring a reliable and uninterrupted gas supply for consumers. He added that the LPG bottling plant at Mualkhang near Aizawl is being upgraded, and plans are underway to establish an oil depot in the state to bolster fuel infrastructure.

According to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), Mizoram consumed 119.20 thousand metric tonnes of diesel, 58.83 thousand metric tonnes of petrol, and 34.6 thousand metric tonnes of LPG during 2024–25. Officials said the state currently has 60 LPG distributors, 115 petrol pumps, and over 4.22 lakh registered vehicles, reflecting steadily rising energy demand.