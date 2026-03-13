Mizoram achieves 100% rural tap water coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission

Mizoram has achieved 100 per cent tap water coverage for rural households under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission, Public Health Engineering Minister Lalnilawma informed the state Assembly on March 12.

In a written reply to a query from Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator and Leader of the Opposition Lalchhandama Ralte, the minister said that a total of 1,33,060 rural households in the state have been provided with functional tap water connections.

He said the development marks a major shift from traditional sources of water collection to a standardised piped water supply system across rural areas of the state.

Lalnilawma also informed the Assembly that the state currently operates 28 water quality testing laboratories to ensure the safety of drinking water supplied to households.

Out of these, four laboratories have received recognition from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), ensuring that the testing facilities meet national quality standards.

The NABL-accredited laboratories are located in Aizawl, Lunglei, Champhai and Kolasib, the minister added.