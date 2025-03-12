Amid growing concerns over the illegal entry of Myanmar refugees into Mizoram, social activist VL. Thlaluanpui has submitted an urgent representation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking immediate intervention to address the security challenges arising from the influx.

The activist has also appealed to the Governor of Mizoram to forward the representation to the Centre, emphasizing the need for strict border control and policy measures to combat cross-border crime.

In his letter to the Union Home Minister, Thlaluanpui outlined the pressing issues stemming from the uncontrolled movement of Myanmar refugees, citing national security risks, demographic shifts, and undue strain on local resources. The letter further highlighted the surge in human trafficking, the smuggling of illicit drugs and explosives, and the rampant use of fraudulent documentation by illegal immigrants.

“The unchecked influx of undocumented refugees has led to a rise in criminal activities, including the procurement of fake Indian identification proofs such as Aadhaar cards and voter IDs. This threatens not only national security but also electoral integrity and fair resource allocation,” Thlaluanpui stated in his appeal.

The activist has urged the Home Ministry to implement the following measures:



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Strengthening border security along the India-Myanmar border to prevent further illegal infiltration.

Intensifying surveillance and law enforcement efforts to curb human trafficking, illicit drug smuggling, and the trade of explosives.

Establishing strict verification mechanisms to detect and prevent the issuance of fake Indian identification documents to illegal immigrants.

Developing a systematic and regulated refugee management approach to distinguish legitimate asylum seekers from infiltrators.

Initiating diplomatic discussions with Myanmar and Bangladesh to address the root causes of illegal migration and smuggling activities.

Thlaluanpui has also submitted a request to the Governor of Mizoram, urging him to escalate the matter to the Union Government.

“Given the severity of the situation, I trust that your esteemed office will take immediate action in forwarding this representation to the Home Minister. Coordination between the Mizoram government and the Centre is crucial to maintaining law and order,” the activist’s letter to the Governor read.

This appeal comes in the wake of growing security concerns in the northeastern state, with reports indicating a significant rise in cross-border crimes. The Mizoram government has been grappling with challenges posed by the refugee crisis, with limited resources to manage the increasing number of undocumented migrants.

The representation by Thlaluanpui underscores the urgency of the situation, calling for a proactive response from both the state and central governments to ensure national security, curb illegal immigration, and prevent further escalation of law and order challenges in Mizoram.