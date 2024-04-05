TBC Lalvenchhunga, Adviser to the Chief Minister, has announced that he will take defamation action against the Mizoram Car Rental Association.

This comes after the All-Mizoram Car Rental Association (AMCRA) on Friday issued a statement demanding the ZPM ministry to remove TBC Lalvenchhunga, Adviser to CM from his post and the ministry, the Aizawl West 1 MLA had strongly retaliated to the statement, stating that he will take legal actions.

The statement against the ZPM MLA came after the All-Mizoram Car Rental Association (AMCRA) at their assembly on Wednesday night had accused Lalvenchhunga of nepotism wherein they stated that TBC Car Rental, a private firm they alleged is owned by his cousin TBC Lalthatluanga, had monopolized all vehicles hired for officials in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The AMCRA in their statement accused TBC Car Rental for refusing to be a member of their association and they stated that the request of vehicles hired for officials in the Lok Sabha election has not formally passed through their association; and alleged the Adviser to CM TBC Lalvenchhunga playing a part in hiring only the vehicles from one firm.

The All-Mizoram Car Rental Association had requested State Transport Authority to cancel the permit of TBC Car Rental alleging that he had failed to follow the State Transport Authority and had refused to be a member of AMCRA.

The Association also requested the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to call off all the vehicles of TBC Car Rental as well as private vehicles hired in connection election. They had submitted their appeal to the Chief Minister as well as Transport Minister; and warned that if the government do not meet their demands, they will take further necessary actions.

The Car Rental Association had also accused in their statement, Florence Lalrinpuii, Deputy Director of SCERT and was previously with Protocol Department on Deputation, of teaming up with TBC Car Rentals for the aforesaid.

Talking to India Today NE, TBC Lalthatluanga, owner of TBC Car Rental stated that there are 4 Election Observers for the Lok Sabha election slated for 19 April in Mizoram and that they have rented out 8 vehicles which he affirmed his cousin, TBC Lalvenchhunga had no knowledge.



Lalthatluanga stated that are 90 vehicles are registered under his firm- TBC Car Rentals, from which he personally owns 11 vehicles. He said that all the vehicles have commercial registration, including insurance and that they have rented out over 100 vehicles during all VIPs' visits as well as the 2018 general election.

Lalthatluanga said, “I have started this car rental business under all proper registration since 2014 and in fact, I was the one who started the All-Mizoram Car Rental Association.”

“I left the Association last October when after several requests and persuasions, many members of the association failed to obtain commercial registration,” he added.

Lalthatluanga also said that Florence Lalrinpuii does not have a hand in any of the hiring of vehicles. He stated that as she was with the Protocol department for several years, she would often call his firm when the department requires vehicles for VIPs and other state guests’ visits.