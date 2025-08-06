Mizoram Governor reviews African Swine Fever crisis; salls for stronger collaboration

Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh, on August 5, convened a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan with senior officials from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary (A.H. & Vety.) department to assess the ongoing African Swine Fever (ASF) crisis that has gripped the state for over four years.

The meeting, led by A.H. & Vety. Secretary Pu Lalsangliana, brought together key officials to present the current status of the outbreak and chart the path forward. Expressing serious concern over the extensive economic damage and disruption to livelihoods caused by ASF, the Governor emphasised the urgent need for inter-departmental collaboration and greater public participation to control the disease's spread.

Highlighting the department’s limited capacity to handle the crisis alone, Governor Singh assured full support for the Veterinary Department’s proposals and stressed the need for intensified containment efforts to alleviate the socio-economic impact on thousands of affected households.

A detailed presentation was made by Dr. Esther Lalzoliani, Deputy Director (DI&E), outlining the critical aspects of the ASF outbreak. Mizoram reported its first case of ASF in Lungsen village on March 21, 2021. As of August 3, 2025, the state has recorded the death of 69,411 pigs and the culling of another 52,194 in preventive measures. The outbreak has affected 11,382 households and resulted in an estimated financial loss of Rs 982.16 crore.

To date, Rs 1451.915 lakh has been disbursed in compensation for culled pigs through the Assistance to States for Control of Animal Disease scheme and the state government, while Rs 477.08 lakh was sanctioned by the Mizoram Disaster Management & Rehabilitation (DM&R) Department for pigs lost to ASF.

During the meeting, officials informed the Governor that ASF has now become endemic in Mizoram, making the development or procurement of a vaccine the most viable long-term solution. However, with no ASF vaccine currently available in India, the department is exploring the possibility of importing vaccines from Vietnam, where promising developments are underway. Funding challenges, especially in securing central assistance, have also been cited as a major roadblock in compensating affected farmers.

In a significant development, Mizoram is among 14 states selected in the first phase of the Pandemic Fund Project, which will support efforts to upgrade the state’s Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and obtain NABL accreditation. Since March 2025, the laboratory has tested 221 samples, with 142 confirmed ASF cases via PCR testing.

Officials said consultations are ongoing with experts from the National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (NIVEDI), who are expected to visit Mizoram in September to further assess the situation.

Other key issues discussed included expanding ASF awareness campaigns, enhancing coordination with other line departments, improving carcass management practices, and developing integrated strategies to tackle the endemic threat.

Also present at the meeting were Pu Ajit Roy, Secretary to the Governor, and senior officials from the A.H. & Vety. Department, including Director Dr. R. Zothanmawii and Joint Director (LH) Dr. PC Lalsangzuala.