The Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department has issued a notification in light of the recent confirmation of African Swine Fever in Aizawl and two other districts.

African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak has been confirmed in Champhai, Saitual and Aizawl districts year; with a total of 174 dead pigs and 68 pigs culled till April 22, 2024.

Under “The Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Disease in Animal Act 2009 Section 20”, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department had declared various villages and localities as infected area after the confirmation of the outbreak of ASF.

At places declared infected area, export or import of pigs from the infected areas is strictly prohibited, including the sale or slaughter of healthy and sick pigs. Dead pigs are to be buried with lime powder.



Mizoram was devastated by the spread of African Swine Flu in 2021; when several swineherd lost livestock worth over many crores.

Dr. M. Zohmingthangi, Deputy Director, Disease Investigation and Epidemiology said that since African Swine Fever has already infected the state, outbreak of less severity will continue to take place. She added that the severity of the outbreak will lessen as time passes.

It is worth mentioning that between May 8, 2023 to April 22, 2024, 1213 pigs have died from African Swine Fever in Mizoram with 1009 pigs culled.