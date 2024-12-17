The Director of Mizoram State Aids Control Society (MSACS), Dr Lalthlengliani, on December 17 launched a training programme and training manual booklet on HIV/AIDS at Royale Lalawi Hotel, Aizawl.

The programme is an initiative of the Young Women Christian Association of Aizawl, UNAIDS, Mizoram State Aids Control Society, CDC and steering committee of various churches.

The training manual prepared by YWCA Aizawl, Rev. H Lalthlamuana, Rev. Dr. Vanlalruata and Dr. Lalchhanhima Ralte is aimed to create awareness and empathy towards HIV/AIDS patients.

Earlier, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on December 16 launched the Mizoram Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission at Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall, Aizawl, aiming to transform the state's agricultural landscape.

Addressing the gathering, CM Lalduhoma acknowledged the past struggles faced by Mizoram’s farmers with various crops and plantation initiatives, which often led to disappointment and eroded trust in government programs.