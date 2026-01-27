Mizoram aims to contribute 1 per cent to India’s GDP by 2047: CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on January 27 announced that his government is taking steps to ensure that the northeastern state contributes one per cent to India’s GDP by 2047.

The initiative reflects Mizoram’s long-term economic vision and focus on sustainable development.

The chief minister made the remarks during a meeting with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative Angela Lusigi in Aizawl, expressing gratitude for the UNDP’s ongoing support and contributions to Mizoram. Lalduhoma also urged the agency to further expand its engagement with the state, sources said.

During the discussion, Lalduhoma highlighted that three districts of Mizoram had featured among the top performers in the latest NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Index report, noting that the state ranks high in human development indicators and low in corruption. He outlined the government’s strategy to enable Mizoram to achieve the 1% GDP target by 2047 and stressed the need to scale up initiatives to help realize this goal.

UNDP representative Lusigi acknowledged the progress the state has made in recent years and expressed appreciation for Mizoram’s development initiatives. She also discussed UNDP’s ongoing support, priority areas, and the state government’s key projects, seeking updates on their implementation.

The meeting underscored Mizoram’s commitment to sustainable growth, effective governance, and leveraging partnerships with international agencies to strengthen its economic and social development trajectory.