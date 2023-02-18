Air India has withdrawn its flight operations from Lengpui airport, Aizawl with effect from March 18, 2023.

In a letter addressed to the CASO, Lengpui Aiport, Aizawl, the station manager of Air India mentioned, “This is to apprise you that Air India is withdrawing AI flight operations from Lengpui Airport, Aizawl with effect from 18 March 2023. In this regard the undersigned would like to thank your good office for the cooperation which was accorded to Air India for the smooth flight operation at Lenpui Airport”.



The reason behind the withdrawal of flight services has not been mentioned in the letter.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.



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