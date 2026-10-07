Mizoram: Aizawl civic body sets Dec 18 deadline for street, mobile vendor registration

The Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to register all street and mobile vendors operating within its jurisdiction, setting December 18 as the deadline for submitting applications.

An order issued by the civic body on Wednesday said the decision was taken at a meeting of the AMC Board of Corporators, which approved recommendations of its study team on regulating street vendors and identifying vending zones.

The registration will cover vendors operating temporary shops as well as those who move from place to place to sell goods, the AMC said.

Vendors have been asked to submit their applications at the AMC office in Thuampui by December 18.

Application forms can be downloaded from the corporation's official website, the order said.

The AMC said licences would be issued to eligible vendors after scrutiny of the applications.

The registration exercise is part of the civic body's efforts to regulate street vending and streamline vending activities within Aizawl city.