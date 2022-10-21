The Aizawl district administration has decided to put a blanket ban on firecrackers, and sky lanterns which pose air and noise pollution for the next two months effective October 21.

The Deputy Commissioner of Aizawl District has issued an order prohibiting the lighting of fireworks and sky lanterns, among other things.

Dr Lalhriatzuali Ralte, District Magistrate, Aizawl District issued an order on October 21 that prohibited the lighting of fireworks and sky lanterns.

The notification states- "Whereas I am of the opinion that lighting of fireworks and sky lanterns poses air and noise pollution, which may have adverse effects; and whereas such indiscriminate use of fireworks may lead to undesirable incidents and injuries to the individuals and may cause fire and explosive hazards."

Further, as per the notification no person shall possess, store, display, use sell firecrackers and sky lanterns within Aizawl District and there is a total ban on the import/sale of the above-mentioned items.

This order shall take immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of 2 (two) months from the date of issue unless revoked earlier.

Violations of this order, while it is in effect, are punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

