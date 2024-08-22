In response to heavy rainfall that hit Mizoram's Aizawl district over the past several hours, leading to widespread flooding, mudslides, landslides, and rockfalls, local authorities have taken the unprecedented step of suspending all school activities in the area.



The decision, aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of students, comes after extensive deliberations and analysis of data provided by the Indian Meteorological Department and other relevant sources.

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The Competent Authority has officially declared August 22, 2024 (Thursday), as a holiday for all schools within the Aizawl District. This precautionary measure has been made under the powers conferred by Section 30(v) in conjunction with Section 2(d) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, as referenced in Circular No.F.20016/12/2024-DMR dated July 30, 2024.

Authorities have issued a stern warning that non-compliance with this directive will result in punitive action under Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.