In its ongoing efforts to curb the illegal drug trade, authorities in Aizawl have seized a substantial quantity of methamphetamine. Acting on actionable intelligence, the Aizawl District Special Branch (DSB) team successfully apprehended two individuals and confiscated 2.330 kg of methamphetamine.

The individuals identified as MD Nur Ahmed (39), son of Abdul Kalam, from Mangalkhali, Jubarajnagar, North Tripura, and Sourabh Nath (34), son of Ardhendu Nath from Tilthai PS-Panisagar, North Tripura, were found in possession of the illicit substance. A case has been registered under Section 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND & PS) Act at Aizawl Police Station, with further investigations underway.

This incident adds to the escalating statistics of drug seizures in Mizoram this year. The excise and narcotics department revealed that a staggering 52.8 kg of heroin, 32.93 kg of methamphetamine, and 92.27 kg of ganja have been confiscated from January to July. The department's dedicated efforts have led to numerous arrests and the dismantling of drug networks operating within the state.

Notably, on July 31, officials seized an additional 280 gm of heroin in Siaha town, resulting in the apprehension of two suspects, Vanhnuaithanga (25) and Rodingliana (29). Both individuals were charged under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, signifying the stringent measures being taken against drug-related activities.

In a separate incident on August 1, Mizoram Police intercepted another significant quantity of heroin. A total of 765 grams of heroin, concealed within 62 soap boxes, was seized at the Khankawn Police Checkgate. The driver of the vehicle, Rafik Uddin Laskar from Channighat, Cachar, Assam, was arrested in connection with the discovery. A case under the 21(c) /25 ND&PS Act was registered at Champhai Police Station for further investigation.