Due to heavy downpours caused by Cyclone Remal, the lifeline of Aizawl city, Tlawng River swelled up and had crossed over by 1 metre of its highest record in 2017.

Talking to the media, Er. Lalrinzuala Ralte, Superintending Engineer, PHE Aizawl Watsan Circle said, “The Greater Aizawl Water Supply Scheme Phase-1, with its pumping station just on the banks of the Tlawng river was flooded on May 28, 2024, water supply has been suspended to Aizawl since Tuesday. The extent of the damage cannot be ascertained now, as it is under inspection”.

“The restoration work has started from Wednesday morning (May 29) and I cannot confirm when it will be completed,” he said.

The Superintending Engineer added, “To supply immediate relief to the public, the Public Health Engineering department is trying to restore the Greater Aizawl Water Supply Scheme Phase-2 by operating the generating set at the Tlawng River by Thursday, that is, May 30, 2024”.

He expected that generating set can supply relief to Aizawl city for about 8mld or (megaliters per day) in a day