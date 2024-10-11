The Aizawl Football Club met Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhapati, on October 11 to seek support in implementation of a project funded by the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) under its CSR initiative.

Aizawl FC President MLA Robert Romawia Royte, and General Secretary Hmingthansanga Zadeng met the Governor at Aizawl Raj Bhavan.

The Aizawl FC representatives mentioned that the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) had sanctioned Rs 546.90 lakh for laying an astroturf at Aizawl FC Ground. The agreement was signed by N. Lungleng on October 11, 2023, however, work could not commence due to the operation of Election Model Code of Conduct during the tenure of the previous government.

They also informed the Governor that the Mizoram State Sports Council (MSSC) was appointed as the implementing agency.

The management of Aizawl FC expressed gratitude towards the Governor and indebtedness to the PFC for their financial commitment and assured reciprocal determination from the club for successful execution of the project.

Aizawl FC raised concerns over the inaction by the MSSC and the lack of initiative and progress on the project. They further informed the Governor about a strongly worded letter sent to the MSSC by PFC regarding its failure to initiate implementation during the last 11 months.

The club’s leaders told the Governor that cancellation/withdrawal may happen if no positive action is taken appropriately. The meeting also discussed various options including changing the agency for the project.

The club management also shared their plans to cover work items not included in the CSR fund of ₹546.90 lakh through contributions from the Rajya Sabha MP Fund, NECS (the club’s parent company), and other funding sources they are currently pursuing. They emphasized that their efforts aim to continue supporting the football cadets under Aizawl FC, the local community, and to empower the youth of Mizoram.

Meanwhile the Governor assured the club of his full support for these initiatives.

In the meantime, the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) raised concerns about lack of cooperation from the MSSC, which has left them uncertain about the future of AFC projects and contemplating possibility of withdrawal of the sanction.

The Aizawl FC management has already discussed the matter with the sports minister and is seeking a meeting with the Chief Minister to further advance their request.