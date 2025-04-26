The city of Aizawl successfully hosted its first-ever Aizawl International Half Marathon (AIHM) 2025 on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, marking a new milestone in the state’s sporting history.

Organised by the Sports & Youth Services Department in partnership with the Athletic Federation of India and Innovations India Pvt. Ltd., the marathon drew over 1,500 spirited runners from across the region and beyond.

Flagged off at 6:30 AM, the 21.1 km race not only showcased athletic excellence but also highlighted Mizoram’s growing enthusiasm for fitness culture.

The Governor of Mizoram and Patron of AIHM 2025, General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd), lauded the initiative and praised Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, the Athletic Federation of India, and Innovations India Pvt. Ltd. for the event’s grand success. Congratulating all the participants, he announced that preparations were already underway for a bigger and even more vibrant marathon to be held on Valentine’s Day 2026.

Speaking on the occasion, Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar expressed heartfelt gratitude to the local and outstation participants who made the inaugural event memorable. He emphasised that AIHM 2025 had proudly placed Mizoram on the global marathon map and would inspire a stronger fitness culture within Mizo society.

The event featured four race categories: the Half Marathon (21.1 km), Open Race (10 km), Fun Race (5 km), and Junior Category (5 km). Winners from each category received cash prizes, medals, and certificates in a spirited award ceremony.



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In the Half Marathon (21.1 km) category, Tamsi Singh claimed the 1st Prize in the women's section with a timing of 01:26:57, winning ₹1,25,000. Amrita Patel secured 2nd place with a time of 01:27:16 (₹1,00,000), while Shyamali Singh finished 3rd with a time of 01:33:59 (₹50,000). In the men’s section, Heman Singh emerged victorious, clocking 01:11:14 (₹1,25,000), followed by Kresstarjune Pathaw at 01:11:19 (₹1,00,000) and Amit Ramesh Patil at 01:12:49 (₹50,000).

In the Open Race (10 km), the women's winners were Thelma Lianhmingthangi (1st Prize, ₹50,000), Esther Baite (2nd Prize, ₹30,000), and Rinzuali (3rd Prize, ₹20,000). Among the men, Sushil won 1st Prize (₹50,000), followed by CK Lianpuia (2nd Prize, ₹30,000) and Bikhash Sawtal (3rd Prize, ₹20,000).

In the Fun Race (5 km) category for women, Malsawmdawngkimi bagged the 1st Prize (₹20,000), Lalrohlui came second (₹10,000), and Franky Chakma finished third (₹8,000). In the men’s section, Daniel Lyngdoh Wahlang from Meghalaya won the 1st Prize (₹20,000), while K. Lalhriatpuia and PC Lalnunmawia secured the 2nd (₹10,000) and 3rd (₹8,000) places respectively.

For the Junior Category (5 km), Krishna Kant Sahu took the 1st Prize (₹10,000), with Mangthanmawia finishing second (₹8,000) and Ricky Tlangthangpuia taking third place (₹7,000).