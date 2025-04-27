The Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC), in collaboration with the Aizawl Superintendent of Police, Mizoram Pollution Control Board, and the Local Council of Bethlehem locality, successfully seized 1800 kilograms of banned single-use plastic on the night of Saturday, April 27.

The seized plastic materials, primarily consisting of polythene bags, were found to be below the 120-micron standard set by the Central Pollution Control Board. The bags had been illegally imported from Myanmar by YB Lian, a resident of the Bethlehem locality.

In a statement, AMC officials confirmed that the banned items were in direct violation of the national plastic ban and would be subject to penalties. YB Lian, the individual found in possession of the seized plastic, is expected to face both fines and legal action in accordance with existing laws.

This action comes as part of the AMC’s ongoing efforts to enforce the ban on single-use plastics within Aizawl. In previous instances, several individuals were fined for violating the ban, highlighting the city’s commitment to reducing plastic waste and protecting the environment.