Aizawl Superintendent of Police Rahool Alwal at a Press Conference on Tuesday stated that the district police have arrested burglars on March 27 and April 11 and that several cases have been registered against them at Aizawl Police Station.

The SP stated that on Malsawmdawngkima (33) a resident of Bungkawn Veng, Aizawl had stolen a Firefox bicycle worth Rs. 30000 of the Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas from his residence at MINECO which he later sold for Rs. 1800 and has been chargesheet under Aizawl PS CINo.443/23 Dt.17.6.23 u/s 457/380 IPC.

He has also been chargesheeted for burglary under Aizawl PS C/No.04/24 Dt.01.01.24 u/s 454/457/380 IPC; AZL-PS C/No.31/24 Dt:05.02.2024 u/s 454/457/380 IPC and AZL-PS CINo.91/24 Dt.19.03.2024 u/s 457/380 IPC.



Also Read: Mizoram vigilance department appoints former Chief Secretary to probe alleged exam irregularities

Alwal also stated that on April 11, Vohbik Malsawmdawngzela (23) a resident of Zemabawk was arrested for stealing bikes and cash. He has been charge-sheeted under Aizawl PS CINo. 119/24 Dt.10.04.2024 u/s 454/380 IPC of the Aizawl Polic Station and Bawngkawn PS C/No.722/24 Dt.26.11.2023 u/s 454/380 IPC and Bawngkawn PS C/No.01/24 Dt.1.01.24 u/s 454/380 IPC under Bawngkawn Police Station.

Furthermore, Vohbik Malsawmdawngzela was chargesheeted under Kulikawn PS C/No.27/24 Dt.18.03.2024 u/s 454/380 IPC at Kulikawn Police Station.

The Aizawl SP also calls upon al citizens to cooperate with police in solving crimes in the city and also reiterates the importance of installing CCTV at private homes to help solve criminal activities.