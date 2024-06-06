The nomination filing for the Bye Election to Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) Ward XIX saw four women candidates step forward on Thursday. The bye-election for AMC Ward XIX is scheduled to take place on June 25, 2024.

This election arises from the vacancy in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) Ward XIX, as the previous Corporator Baryl Vanneihsangi has been elected as MLA for the Aizawl South III constituency.

The candidates for the AMC Ward XIX Bye Election, along with their respective parties and symbols, are as follows: Effie Vanlalhmangaihi from Venghnuai, representing INC; Dr. Lalrinzuali Hrahsel from Kulikawn, representing MNF; C. Malsawmtluangi from Hlimen Vengthlang, representing ZPM; and K. Vanlalruati from Tlangnuam Vengthar, representing BJP.

The upcoming bye election is expected to be a significant event for Aizawl Municipal Corporation, with voters eagerly observing the platforms and promises of each candidate.