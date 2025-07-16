Mizoram: Aizawl to host second edition of urban downhill biking event to boost global tourism appeal

Mizoram capital is set to host the second edition of the Red Bull Aizawl Tlang Ruam, Asia’s first urban downhill mountain biking event, this November, in a move to strengthen the state’s sports credentials and promote adventure tourism, officials announced.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Tuesday, Mizoram’s Sports, Youth Services, and Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar reviewed the preparations alongside departmental officials, community leaders, and core event collaborators. The session focused on refining logistics, enhancing route standards, and broadening community engagement.

Speaking at the meeting, Hmar expressed his vision for the 2025 edition to be “bigger, more inclusive, and more challenging,” reflecting the aspirations of Mizoram’s youth and the state’s growing potential to host world-class sporting events.

“Aizawl Tlang Ruam is more than just a biking race—it’s a bold statement of Mizoram’s identity on the global sports map,” Hmar said. “It reflects our growing capacity to organize international events while driving youth engagement, local entrepreneurship, and tourism.”

The inaugural edition, held in October last year, saw an enthusiastic turnout with 22 elite riders, including internationally acclaimed downhill biking professionals Tomas Slavik from the Czech Republic and Pedro Burns from Chile, both of whom also mentored young local talent.

Officials said the upcoming event will feature an expanded racing route designed to meet international standards. The trail will stretch from Aizawl’s Upper Republic locality to the ITI junction, incorporating steeper gradients and technical zones to challenge even seasoned riders.

The success of the first edition placed Aizawl firmly on the adventure sports map of Asia, and the state is now looking to capitalize on this momentum to attract more global athletes and adventure enthusiasts in the future.