The Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Department, Mizoram, has taken two more Royal Bengal Tigers for the Aizawl Zoological Park.

With this, the Aizawl Zoological Park has three tigers now.

The department sent Aizawl Zoological Park Range Officer Pu Immanuel-a and Vety Officer, Dr Rosangzuali Chhakchhuak, along with six members, to get the two tigers from Bhubaneshwar, and they left Aizawl on March 21, 2023, and reached Bhubaneswar on the 24th of March 2023.

They left Nandankanan Zoological Park on March 27, 2023, and arrived at Aizawl Zoological Park on April 2, 2023.

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The Bengal tigers are named Kundan and Adyasha. They are expected to breed. The tigers will be kept separate for a while and will be released to the public's view soon.

Earlier in 2022, the Aizawl Zoological Park got its first female Royal Bengal tiger, which was shifted from Guwahati Zoo under a one-time animal exchange programme.

The big cat was safely shifted to the Aizawl Zoo on February 14 and will need at least two weeks to acclimatise to the new environment, zoo officials said.

“The Royal Bengal tiger has been shifted from Guwahati, under an animal exchange programme with the approval of Central Zoo Authority. In February 2021, a few Hoolock gibbons too were transferred to Guwahati, in exchange for one male and one female tiger.”