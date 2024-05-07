Fabian Lalfakawma, Asst. Secretary of Central Young Mizo Association on Tuesday graced the World AIDS Orphans Day celebration at Gan Sabra Home, Luangmaul West, Aizawl.

Gan Sabra- a private Christian home established in 2006 at Aizawl, offering care for children of all ages living with HIV/AIDS or orphaned by the disease- observes World AIDS Orphans Day each year on May 7 with the aim of creating awareness about children orphaned by HIV/AIDS.

Gan Sabra’s mission is to provide support to children orphaned by HIV/AIDS and it currently has 50 children under their wing. The Home also extends Community Support Programme or Sponsorship to 300 children and 120 families of Aizawl, Lunglei, Champhai, Mamit, Kolasib and Saitual districts by providing funds for education, food, and medicines.



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Furthermore, the Gan Sabra provides financial support for Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) treatment and providing formula milk to children of HIV-positive mothers.

The day’s celebration was attended by Mizoram State Child Protection and various NGOs

It is worth mentioning that children seeking shelter under Gan Sabra have faced numerous hardships with many of them losing their parents to the disease. With support from the Home, they have access to proper medical treatment and nutrition and are provided educational opportunities as well as life skills training.