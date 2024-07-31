Akashvani Aizawl celebrated its 58th anniversary on July 31, unveiling a new multipurpose hall at its Tuikhuahtlang office. Director and Mizoram Cluster Head DR Lalropuia inaugurated the facility during the commemorative event.

Addressing attendees, Lalropuia highlighted the station's historical significance. Established by the central government during Mizoram's insurgency period, Akashvani Aizawl served as a crucial source of news and entertainment for the public.

Lalropuia remarked that their various programs had been immensely popular, providing a vital link to information and music during challenging times.

The director emphasised Akashvani Aizawl's continued relevance in the digital age, noting that they were one of the most technologically advanced stations in the Northeast. He added that their work now extends to social media platforms, adapting to modern communication needs.

Currently, the station employs 170 staff members, comprising 50 permanent and 120 temporary employees. This workforce ensures Akashvani Aizawl's ongoing service to the Mizo community across various media channels.

The new multipurpose hall is expected to enhance the station's capabilities, supporting its mission to inform and engage listeners in the region.