In an unfortunate turn of events, the ambulance which was carrying the injured Myanmar soldiers from the site of plane crash at Lengpui airport met with an accident.

The ambulance met with the accident after it got stuck under a flyover at the Lengpui airport. The flyover, made for passengers' entry into the airport, was reportedly at a low height due to which the ambulance got stuck under it damaging the equipment and items inside the vehicle. Later, however, the ambulance was taken out from under the flyover.

According to official sources, after receiving first aid at the hospital, all the injured soldiers were taken into Assam Rifles custody. No one has been in serious condition.

The Myanmar Authority is expected to send another aircraft to repatriate the remaining Myanmar armies within a day or two.

The Myanmar military plane met with an accident on January 23 after landing at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram.

As per sources, the military plane came from Myanmar to airlift the soldiers which had crossed the Indo-Myanmar border and entered Mizoram last week.

Following the incident, Lengpui Airport was promptly closed, leading to the cancellation of all inbound and outbound flights to Mizoram. However, Civil Aviation officials have assured that flights will resume their regular schedule starting tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered an investigation into the Myanmar military plane crash, said a Mizoram govt official.

DGCA officials are anticipated to arrive in Aizawl from Kolkata to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident. Concurrently, the ambulance transporting injured soldiers became stuck under a flyover in a new airport construction. Additionally, other emergency vehicles had to be rerouted due to the low clearance of the flyover.

Prior to the crash, on the previous day, 184 Myanmarese soldiers had been repatriated, and the crashed plane intended to transport the remaining 92 soldiers back to Myanmar.