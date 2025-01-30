Aizawl Municipal Corporator (AMC) and Secretary of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Rosiamngheta, stated on Thursday that local councils are not under the control of the state government and should be compensated with user charges by the government.

He also criticised the ZPM government’s claim that ruling local councils (LCs) and village councils (VCs) are the best for the community. He challenged the government, asserting that citizens should have the freedom to elect their representatives, and if the government cannot cooperate with those chosen by the people, it should resign.

At a press conference held at Aizawl Press Club, Congress spokesperson Dr Lallianchhunga highlighted the party's progress ahead of upcoming elections, mentioning that 544 village councils and 111 local councils, including 87 in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation and 24 in Lunglei Municipal Council, will participate. He also noted that several members from the ZPM and MNF parties have joined the Congress.

Lallianchhunga further pointed out that the Central Finance Commission has already outlined the roles and rights of local and village councils, emphasising that ruling and opposition councils have equal rights.

Rosiamngheta added that local councils should not be viewed as income-generating bodies but as platforms for good governance. He explained that local councils receive funding from the Finance Commission for community management, and 5% of the property tax collected is directed into the local council’s account.