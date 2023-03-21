Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mizoram on April 1 to inaugurate an Assam Rifles battalion headquarters at Zokhawsang near Aizawl, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on March 21.

The CM, who is currently in Delhi, called on the Union Home Minister at his office during the day.

Further CM Zoramthanga will also lay the foundation stone for Laldenga Cultural Centre in the city during his visit.

Laldenga, the founder of the Mizo National Front (MNF), was the first chief minister of Mizoram after it attained statehood in 1987.

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"I had a fruitful meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. He informed me that he will visit Mizoram to inaugurate the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters complex at Zokhawsang and lay the foundation stone for Laldenga Cultural Centre on April 1," Zoramthanga said on his official Instagram handle.

Chief Minister @Zoramthanga met Union Home Minister @AmitShah at his office today. Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Hon'ble Union Home Minister on his promise to inaugurate Assam Rifles Bn Complex at Zokhawsang and lay foundation stone for Laldenga Cultural Centre pic.twitter.com/5OyvxUNoTt — CM Office Mizoram (@CMOMizoram) March 21, 2023

A senior home department official said Shah will arrive in Aizawl and return to Delhi the same day.

The proposed Laldenga Cultural Centre will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1.93 crore and will be located in the heart of the city.