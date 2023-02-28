Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a new complex of Assam Rifles in Mizoram on March 17, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on February 28.

Shah will inaugurate the AR complex at Zokhawsang near Aizawl, the CM told reporters.

Relocation of the Assam Rifles camp from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang, around 15 km from the city, was among the top agendas of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in the last assembly polls held in November 2018.

Also Read: Mizoram to host G20's Business 20 conference with focus on multilateral partnerships and investment opportunities

In February 2019, the Union Home Ministry directed the Assam Rifles to shift its battalion headquarters to Zokhawsang by May 31 of that year.

The country's oldest paramilitary force has two Assam Rifles bases in Zodin and Khatla in the heart of the city.

The one at Zodin is being shifted to Zokhawsang. During a meeting with Amit Shah in November last year, Zoramthanga informed the Union home minister that the delay in the relocation of the Assam Rifles camp was delaying infrastructural projects in the state capital.

On the other hand, preparations are completed to host G20's Business 20 (B20) in Mizoram from 1st March to 3rd March 2023.

The B20 main conference, scheduled on 2nd March 2, 2023, will focus on opportunities for Multilateral Business Partnerships in Urban planning, Infrastructure, Bamboo, Startups, Skill Development, Handloom & Handicraft, Nursing and Paramedics. It will be held in Mizoram Univeristy Premises.

Speaking at the press conference held at the CM conference Hall, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that the B20 meeting in Mizoram will help commence discussions on the identified priorities and will begin work towards formulating policy recommendations.