Mizoram's Lunglei police, in collaboration with the Lunglei District Special Branch and the Border Security Force (BSF) launched an operation, resulting in the seizure of several ammunition and detonators.

The operation was jointly conducted with the assistance of the 92 Batallion.

The team seized 7,200 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, six boxes of detonators, 12 rolls of primary cords/Cortex, and 2 rolls of fuse wire from the possession of F. Laltlanmawii, a resident of Chanmari, Lunglei district.

Additionally, four individuals were apprehended in connection with the seizure.

The individuals were identified as F. Laltlanmawii (40), a resident of Lunglei; Zonunpari (42) from Lunglei; Zakarie Lalramdinpuia (38), a resident of Siaha district; and Lalremtluanga (47).

A case under section 25(1AA) of the Arms Act and section 5(a) of the Explosive Substances Act was registered in the connection.