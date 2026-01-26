Mizoram among fastest-growing tourist destinations in Northeast: Governor

Mizoram has emerged as one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the Northeast, Governor Gen Vijay Kumar Singh said on January 26, citing a sharp rise in tourist footfall driven by improved connectivity.

Addressing the 77th Republic Day celebrations, Singh said the state recorded tourist footfall of over five lakh during 2024–25, marking a 139.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

He said the surge in tourist arrivals has been further strengthened by improved connectivity, particularly the inauguration of the railway line up to Sairang, which has significantly enhanced accessibility to the state.

“The upward trend in tourist footfall has continued into 2025–26, with more than four lakh visitors already recorded up to October 2025, positioning Mizoram as one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations in the Northeastern region,” the governor said after unfurling the national tricolour.

Singh described the opening of the Bairabi–Sairang railway line as a major milestone, marking the arrival of railway connectivity to the state capital region for the first time. The 51.38-km railway project was inaugurated on September 13 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also flagged off Mizoram’s first Rajdhani Express connecting Delhi, along with two other trains between Aizawl–Kolkata and Aizawl–Guwahati.

Calling the railway link one of the most transformative developments in Mizoram’s transport history, Singh said it would reduce travel time, lower logistics costs and open new avenues for trade, tourism and employment, particularly for the youth.

The governor also highlighted another major achievement, noting that Mizoram was declared the country’s first fully literate state in May 2025, reflecting the collective efforts of educators, institutions and local communities.