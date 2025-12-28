Mizoram animal rescue shelter opens doors to public, day dedicated to late journalist

JB Foundation, Mizoram’s only privately run animal rescue centre, opened its Animal Rescue Shelter to the public on December 28, offering visitors a chance to see its rescue work, make donations and adopt animals.

The open shelter day has been dedicated to the memory of Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, who died on December 25. The dedication recognises her sustained reporting on animal welfare issues and her close association with the shelter.

JB Foundation said all income generated by its animal hospital is used entirely for rescue and shelter operations. While Mizoram does not face a large-scale stray dog problem, the organisation noted a steady rise in rescued dogs due to illegal import from outside the state and increasing cases of animal cruelty. It also reported a growing number of stray and abandoned cats.

Apart from pets, the shelter regularly receives injured wild animals brought in by members of the public. These animals are treated free of cost at the JB animal hospital, as they are unowned wildlife brought in on humanitarian grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, Foundation owner Zirtei said the work is driven by concern for animals. She said most earnings from the hospital and pet shop are reinvested into running the shelter, which requires daily expenditure for food, care and medical treatment.

She appealed to animal lovers to support the shelter through donations and by adopting rescued animals, stressing that public participation is essential for sustaining its work.

The Foundation also recalled that Ezrela Dalidia Fanai had played a key role in drawing attention to animal welfare through her journalism and personal involvement. By dedicating the open shelter day to her memory, it said, the organisation hopes to continue the values of compassion and commitment she represented.