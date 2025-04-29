The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) announced the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination on April 29.

This year, a total of 18,946 candidates appeared for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, out of which 14,527 cleared the exams, bringing the overall pass percentage to 76.68 per cent.

The topper for this year is PC Lalthakimi, a female student from KD High School and daughter of Darthuama. She scored 475 out of 500 marks, securing letter grades in all subjects - English, Mizo, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.

The HSLC Examination 2025 saw 24 students feature in the top ten rankings due to tied scores. A total of 1,343 students passed with distinction, 3,763 in the first division, 5,785 in the second division, and 3,636 in the third division. Sixty-four students have been granted a compartmental opportunity, while 4,335 students failed to clear the examination.

Among the 14,527 successful candidates, 6,910 are male and 7,617 are female. The pass percentage among male students stands at 77.86%, while that for female students is 76.63 per cent.

A total of 107 schools recorded a 100 per cent pass rate, whereas 13 schools reported that none of their students passed the examination.