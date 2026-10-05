Mizoram announces Rs 40 lakh reward each for Asian Games gold medallists Lalremsiami, Lalthantluangi

The Mizoram government on October 5 announced a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh each for hockey players Lalremsiami and Lalthantluangi, who were part of the Indian women's team that won gold at the Asian Games in Japan.

The two players were accorded a hero's welcome in Aizawl and felicitated by Chief Minister Lalduhoma at a function at the R Dengthuama Indoor Stadium.

Lalduhoma said each player would receive Rs 25 lakh under the Mizoram State Incentive Cash Award scheme and an additional Rs 15 lakh under the state's Bana Kaih scheme.

The Chief Minister said Lalremsiami and Lalthantluangi had created history by becoming the first athletes from Mizoram to win medals at the Asian Games, with the state's medal journey at the continental event beginning with gold.

He also congratulated the two players on their qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Both Lalremsiami and Lalthantluangi trained at the Thenzawl Women Hockey Academy before making their mark with the national team.

Lalduhoma said their success demonstrated the potential for hockey in Mizoram if athletes receive proper training, infrastructure and institutional support.

Hockey has been included among the selected disciplines under the “Empowering Mizoram Sports” programme of the Bana Kaih scheme, he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Lalremsiami's other achievements, including her selection for the prestigious Arjuna Award and her contribution to India's qualification for the upcoming Olympics.

He said the government planned to name a hockey ground after Lalremsiami, with the Kolasib Diakkawn GSA playground being identified for the purpose.

The government is also expanding hockey infrastructure in the state. The Sports Authority of India has started laying a hockey turf at the Thenzawl Women Hockey Academy at a cost of Rs 6 crore, while a 30-bed hostel is under construction at the academy.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has also approved Rs 9.8 crore for construction of a hockey ground at Hnahthial, Lalduhoma said.

Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said the Indian women's hockey team's Asian Games triumph after 44 years was a significant achievement.

He also praised Lalremsiami's contribution to the team's campaign, saying her performance had brought recognition to both Mizoram and the country.

Hmar said the Empowering Mizoram Sports programme, launched after the Mizoram Sports Conclave 2024, was being implemented alongside the Bana Kaih scheme to strengthen sports infrastructure and provide training and support to athletes.