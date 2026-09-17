Mizoram Anthurium Festival to return with trekking, caves and Mizo culture

Mizoram will host the Anthurium Festival from October 1 to 3, with the three-day event bringing together adventure activities, traditional Mizo games and cultural programmes at Reiek and Ailawng in Mamit district.

Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar reviewed preparations for the festival at a meeting in Aizawl on Wednesday, attended by government officials, community representatives and organisers.

The programme will include trekking and cave exploration at Khuangchera Puk, Thawngpawnga Puk and Ngaitei Puk, along with shooting competitions, traditional Mizo games and activities for children. Visitors will also have access to flower gardens during the festival.

Cultural programmes will include Leikapui Night, featuring performances by popular Mizo artistes, followed by a grand concert during the closing ceremony.

The meeting also discussed arrangements involving transport, traffic management and coordination with local communities in Reiek and Ailawng.

Hmar said the state had witnessed a rise in tourist arrivals and that the increase was generating business for local shopkeepers, taxi operators, tea-shop owners and others.

The festival is being organised by the Mizoram government with participation from local communities, the Young Mizo Association, Zo Anthurium Grower Society and the Mizo Indigenous Games organising team.