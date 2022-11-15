Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on November 15 said that the appointment of a tribal woman as the President of India is a testament to the commitment shown by the Government of India towards the tribal community.

The Mizoram Governor said this while speaking at an event of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas where he was also the chief guest.

Kambhampati further expressed his happiness to take part in a celebration program to commemorate the contributions of the tribal freedom fighters throughout India for the independence of the nation.

He also thanked the Government of India for organizing Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and said that he believed that this empowering recognition signifies the immense importance given to the tribal community by the Government of India.

''The Governor rightly said that the appointment of a tribal woman as the President of India is a testament to the commitment shown by the Government of India towards the tribal community,'' he added.

Kambhampati urged the people of Mizoram to take pride in the fact that their forefathers participated in the struggles for freedom from British oppression, adding, ''The contributions of Chieftess Ropuiliani and other freedom fighters will always be cherished and admired''.

As the name suggests, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is also a day to celebrate and take pride in the rich tribal culture and heritage of our country.

Expressing happiness over the same, the Governor said, ''We have managed to beautifully preserve a number of our traditions and practices''.

He also underlined the importance to protect one's culture and identity.

Dr K Beichhua, Minister of state, SW, and TA also addressed the gatherings on the occasion.

The program organized here in Aizawl was filled with exhibitions of folk dances by various cultural troupes and performances by various folk song artists.

On this occasion, the slides displaying the journey of tribal achievers from Mizoram, Tv Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Weightlifter, Pu James Dokhuma, a renowned writer and Padmashree awardee, Pi Vanhlupuii, a top grade artist, Pu Laltluangliana Khiangte, a renowned Writer, Padma Shree Awardee and Pu R.Lalhmangaiha, Entrepreneur were also shown on the screen.