The Assam Rifles, stationed at their Zokhawsang camp in Mizoram, have alleged harassment by the state government.

The contention arises over the interruption of water supply to their camp.

The Assam Rifles stated on Friday in connection to the stoppage of water supply by the State Water Department since March 25 to its KLP Zokhawsang camp in Aizawl.

In a letter sent to the Home Commissioner of Mizoram, the Assam Rifles mentioned that “water supply to the Assam Rifles has been stopped despite the assurance given by the Honorable PHE Minister of Mizoram and water supply rules quoted as per para 1 (b) above, which states that flat rate or average of last three months, monthly water bill shall be charged until and unless the water meter is replaced by the consumer. As a Border Guarding Force and concerned citizens, this situation is unacceptable and demands immediate action to rectify the issue.”

The letter stated “With reference to disconnection of water supply at Zokhawsang, it is intermittently stopped from 25 March 2024 to 01 April 2024 and completely stopped from 02 April 2024. Dy Comdt Anand Kanwar of 2 Assam Rifles met Prof Lalnilawma PHE Minister, Govt of Mizoram on 02 April 2024 and requested him to allow continuation of uninterrupted water supply at Zokhawsang till a new meter is procured on allotment of funds. The PHE Minister then directed to Pu Lalhruaia, Sr Executive Engr and it was assured by the Minister that the supply of water will be continued after taking and undertaking from Sr Executive Engr. However, during interaction with Sr Executive Engr on 03 April 2024, he refused to comply with the directions given by the Minister. It is distressing to note that despite the promises made by the PHE Minister to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the Assam Rifles at Zokhawsang, the situation on the ground remains unchanged.”



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Furthermore, the letter highlighted that “The Assam Rifles, being a vital institution responsible for maintaining peace and security in Aizawl, cannot afford to operate without basic amenities like water. Sr Executive Engr also brought out the point raised by Assam Rifles during the Chief Minister's visit at Zokhawsang regarding inadequate water and electricity supply, which remains unresolved by the state govt. There are around 200 troops and 09 families accommodated in Zokhawsang. Moreover around 27 students & 13 staff from all over state are also accommodated as part of project "Sentinal" Centre of Educational Excellence, skilling and Wellness in collaboration with NEIDO, a programme undertaken by the Assam Rifles for the welfare of under privileged students of Mizoram.

The lack of water not only hampers the day-to-day operations of the Assam Rifles but also poses a threat to the health and well-being of the personnel stationed there. Additionally, it reflects poorly on the government's commitment to fulfilling its obligations and responsibilities towards the Assam Rifles.

Apropos, you are requested to take immediate and decisive action to resolve this matter at the earliest. It is imperative that the water supply to the Assam Rifles is restored without any further delay.”

An official stated that the situation is unacceptable and demands immediate action, as around 200 Assam Rifles personnel, families and children are stationed in Zokhawsang, with an additional 27 students and 13 staff members from all over Mizoram, who are also accommodated as part of project "Sentinel" Centre for Educational Excellence, Skilling and Wellness in collaboration with NIEDO which is preparing them for NEET, IIT JEE exams; and added that the right to water is a right to life, and thus a fundamental right, and questions how the water supply be stopped by the state machinery to its citizens, poor students and local teaching staff who are now surviving on meagre quantities of water managed with difficulty by Assam Rifles.

Regarding their claim against the State Government, the Assam Rifles in their statement said that despite having a remarkable history of numerous social initiatives and development projects across Mizoram, the paramilitary is facing harassment by the state authorities, where the State Water Department has stopped the water supply to Zokhawsang Camp location of Assam Rifles.

Their statement further highlighted that “The water supply at Zokhawsang has been stopped for the past ten days. The lack of water has hampered day-to-day life and is also posing a threat to the health and well-being of the people stationed there. The Assam Rifles, approached the PHE Minister to allow continuation of water supply at Zokhawsang, despite that the Senior Executive Engineer refused to comply with his direction. Additionally, it reflects poorly on the government's commitment to fulfilling its obligations and responsibilities towards the Assam Rifles, shamelessly treating them in a manner worse than enemies.”