Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Special Narcotics and CID (Crime), Aizawl, recovered 1 kg of Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth) worth Rs 3.01 crore.

The operation took place in the General Area of CH Chhunga Bus Terminal, Thuampui, Aizawl, Mizoram on 20 July 2024. One individual was apprehended in connection with the recovery.

Earlier on July 19, in a significant enforcement action, the Mizoram Excise & Narcotics Department destroyed illicit liquor valued at Rs 57,15,800 during a special event held at Bethani Multipurpose Farm in Phunchawng. The destruction was conducted under Rule 65(1) of the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Rules, 2022.



Also Read: Mizoram narcotics department destroys illicit liquor worth over Rs 57 lakh

At the "Destruction of Seized Liquor" program, the department disposed of a large quantity of confiscated alcohol, highlighting the state's ongoing efforts to curb illegal liquor activities.

This decisive action underscores the department's commitment to enforcing prohibition laws and tackling the issue of illicit liquor in Mizoram.