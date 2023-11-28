A collaborative effort by Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics CID Crime, Aizawl, and Mizoram, has led to the recovery of Heroin No. 04 with a street value of Rs 47,34,000/-. The operation, carried out in the General Area Bawngkawn South, Aizawl, and Mizoram, resulted in the apprehension of two individuals.

Acting on precise intelligence, a task force comprised of Assam Rifles, Special Narcotics CID Crime, Aizawl, and Mizoram, successfully executed the operation, uncovering nine soap cases containing a total of 94.680 grams of Heroin No. 04.

The approximate cost of the seized contraband is staggering, amounting to Rs 47,34,000/-.

The recovered heroin and the individuals in custody were handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station CID Crime, Aizawl, Mizoram, on November 27, 2023. The legal proceedings are set to follow.