Assam Rifles intercepted an active cadre of the Chin Resistance Force (CDF) transporting a cache of ammunition and tactical equipment at Tuipang Village in Mizoram's Siaha district. Acting on precise intelligence regarding the movement of CDF operatives carrying arms and war supplies, Assam Rifles swiftly initiated an operation in the area.

The operation, conducted by Assam Rifles' Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) stationed at the Tuipang road junction, resulted in the apprehension of an individual riding a Kenbo motorcycle laden with a substantial cargo. Upon thorough inspection, the security personnel discovered a cache comprising 170 rounds of 12 Gauge Shotgun Cartridges, fourteen Baofeng Radio sets, tactical gear, and fourteen Radio Set Chargers concealed within the cargo.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the detained individual was a member of the Chinland Defence Force (CDF) and had been tasked with the transportation of these supplies across the Indo-Myanmar border. Following the apprehension, both the individual and the confiscated items, along with the Kenbo motorcycle, were handed over to the Tuipang Police Station for further legal proceedings.