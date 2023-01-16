Assam Rifles and Customs Department based on specific inputs conducted a joint operation in Mizoram on January 16 and seized huge amount of explosive items.



During the operation, war like stores including explosive materials were recovered by the joint search team. Two Myanmar nationals were arrested during the operation.

The recovered items include 100 detonators and 8 rolls of detonating cord

The seized consignments and the arrested individuals were handed over to Customs Department, LCS Champhai and police for further legal proceedings.

It needs mention here, there has been a rise in the influx of Myanmarese refugees over the last few months owing to the Myanmar military junta's rising attack on the civilians.

It is not the first time that Myanmarese nationals have been held for various crimes.

Earlier, a huge consignment of suspected heroin was seized along with the arrest of 5 persons including one Myanmar national at the outskirt of Luimawi in Mizoram on January 13.

As per reports, acting on a specific technical input, on January 13, the CID (SB) Ops team with the assistance of Kanhmun PS (Mamit District) intercepted one truck driven by Lalrinfela (35) of Zotlang, Aizawl at the outskirt of Luimawi, Mamit District and seized 1.161 Kgs (89 soap cases) of heroin, valued over Rs 5.8 Crores in the international market.

The said driver along with four other accused persons - Lalsangkima (39) of Ramrikawn Aizawl, Lalfelpuia (35) of Zokhawthar, Sanglianthawn (36) of Pyinkhonegyi, Myanmar and Lalrinchhana (32) of Vairengte Chhimveng were arrested.



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