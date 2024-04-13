The Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, has successfully intercepted a smuggling operation, seizing foreign-origin beer and wine worth Rupees 17.64 lakh in the Champhai district of Mizoram.

This operation was conducted on 12 April 2024 in the general area of Mualkawi.

The joint team acted on specific information and managed to recover 147 cases of foreign-origin liquor and wine.



Also Read: Mizoram Police seized drugs and liquor worth several crores ahead of the Lok Sabha election

The seized goods, valued at Rupees 17,64,000, have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further legal action.

The smuggling of contraband items is a significant issue in Mizoram and India as a whole.

The Assam Rifles, also known as the 'Sentinels of Northeast', have intensified their efforts to curb this illegal activity and are committed to apprehending the key individuals involved in these smuggling operations in Mizoram.