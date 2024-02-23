In a coordinated operation, Assam Rifles and Champhai Police have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking. Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team from Assam Rifles and Champhai Police launched an operation in the general area of Dungtlang, Champhai district, resulting in the recovery of a substantial quantity of narcotics.

The operation culminated in the seizure of 11.397 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets and 218 grams of Heroin No. 4. The combined value of the confiscated drugs is estimated to be a staggering Rs. 35 crore. This successful raid marks another blow to the illicit drug trade, which continues to pose a serious threat to society.

The planning and swift action of the security forces led to the apprehension of the contraband, which was believed to be destined for distribution across the region. Following the seizure, the entire consignment was promptly handed over to the Champhai Police station for further legal proceedings.