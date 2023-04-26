Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles on April 27 conducted a lecture on career counseling followed by a weapon display for NCC cadets in Aizawl.

The NCC cadets of 20 Mizo Battalion and students of Mizoram High School, Zarkawt, KM High School, Dawrpui, and H B C College, Chanmari were briefed about various forms of entry into the Defence Forces such as National Defence Academy (NDA), Technical Entry Scheme (TES), Combined Defence Services (CDS), Short Service Commission (SSC) (Technical and Non-Technical) for men and women including the process of written exam and Service Selection Board (SSB) interviews.

Eligibility criteria were also explained in terms of age, qualification, and physical standards for joining the forces including the benefits available to NCC Cadets.

After the lecture, a weapon Display was organized by personnel of the Aizawl Battalion for the NCC Cadets and school students.

The aim of this weapon display was to demonstrate the handling, usage, and importance of the weapons for National Security.

During the display, information was also imparted about the history and development of the weapons as well as their features and capabilities.

The event concluded with an interactive session.

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