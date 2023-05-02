23 Sector Assam Rifles on May 2 conducted a Media Conclave at Aizawl with the objective of strengthening coordination between Assam Rifles and the civil population of Mizoram. The conclave was attended by representatives of local and major media houses of the North East who shared their thoughts and analysis on various agenda points.

The DIG emphasized the importance of cooperation from the civil population in eradicating the drug menace in the society and called for joint efforts by the media and Assam Rifles for the greater benefit of the society. The attendees were also made aware of the Civic Action programmes undertaken by Assam Rifles in the border areas of Mizoram amounting to approximately 50 Lakhs in the past two years.

Furthermore, the increasing trend of narcotics smuggling and the involvement of Myanmar nationals in illegal activities were also discussed. The conclave highlighted the emerging security and social challenges in view of instability in Myanmar and CHT, Bangladesh, including the influx of illegal immigrants. The issue of immigrants involved in smuggling of drugs and contrabands was also brought to the attention of all attendees.