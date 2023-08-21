As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Assam Rifles undertook an initiative to educate and inspire the younger generation by organizing a visit to the Indo-Myanmar Border Areas in Mizoram. The program, held from August 17 to August 20, aimed to instill a sense of unity and patriotism among schoolchildren.

With the theme of unity at its core, the program offered students an exceptional opportunity to delve into the history and significance of the border region. The initiative not only aimed to educate the youth about the vital role of the armed forces in safeguarding the nation's borders but also aimed to strengthen their bond with the defenders of the country.

The three-day excursion welcomed twenty students and two instructors from the Govt. Republic Higher Secondary School in Ramthar Veng, Aizawl, Mizoram. The students were immersed in a series of activities that offered insights into the lives and duties of Assam Rifles personnel stationed near the Indo-Myanmar border.

Through interactions with the soldiers, the students gained a deep appreciation for the sacrifices and dedication that the armed forces exhibit in their commitment to protecting the nation. The visit sparked a renewed sense of patriotism and reverence for the country among the young participants.

Pu Lalchamliana, the Hon. Home Minister of Mizoram, commended Assam Rifles for its commendable efforts in organizing the educational initiative. During a flag-raising ceremony held today, he expressed his gratitude to the students for their active participation and enthusiasm.