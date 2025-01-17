A National Integration Tour (NIT) for the students of Assam Rifles Middle School, Aizawl, was flagged off Friday by Brigadier Girish Upadhya, Sena Medal Bar, Vishisht Seva Medal DIG of 23 Sector Assam Rifles at the Second Battalion Assam Rifles location at Lammual, Aizawl.

The students will be visiting Guwahati, exploring Kaziranga, Shillong and Dawki in this tour being conducted as part of Assam Rifles Civic Action Project between January 17 to 23.

The tour aims to foster national unity and integration by taking students of Aizawl to various Northeastern states.

The tour will take these young explorers from the serene hills of Aizawl to the vibrant landscapes of Guwahati, the pristine beauty of Kaziranga, the picturesque Shillong and the mesmerizing Dawki.



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This tour has been thoughtfully organized to provide these students with a mix of educational exposure, culture experiences and adventure.

Such initiatives play a vital role in promoting social harmony, strengthening ties between Assam Rifles and local populace and enhancing the overall development of the region.

The students and their parents expressed profound gratitude to the Assam Rifles for undertaking such an initiative and appreciated the continuous efforts and commitments of the force in reaching out to them.